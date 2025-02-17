DeKalb library to host special needs play group Feb. 20

DeKALB – Families with newborn to 5-year-old children with special needs can attend a play group tailored to their children’s needs at the DeKalb Public Library.

The play group will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

Children will be able to participate in activities that cater to their interests and abilities. Attendees also can meet and engage with families. The play group features books, cars, stepping stones, puzzles and Magna-Tiles. Children must be accompanied by a parent. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.