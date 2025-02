First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada speaks in this Sept. 25, 2023 Shaw Local file photo, at the meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb 1st Ward residents are invited to a meeting led by Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada.

The meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road, DeKalb.

The meeting includes discussions on opportunities, concerns and issues in DeKalb’s 1st Ward. Time also will be allotted for resident comments. Attendees can record or livestream the meeting.

Participants are asked to email discussion topics to carolyn.zasada@cityofdekalb.com.