Nonprofit registration open for Give DeKalb County 2025

Eligible nonprofit organizations must be DCNP members by March 1 and register for Give DeKalb County by April 1 (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – Eligible nonprofit organizations can register for Give DeKalb County 2025 before the April 1 deadline.

Now in its 12th year, the annual fundraising event features multiple ways to support nonprofit organizations.

Donors can give online from midnight April 30, to midnight on May 1, at GiveDeKalbCounty.org. Between April 17 and May 1, those who prefer to donate by check can print a donation form from the website and give by mail. Donations from Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are also accepted following the mail-in guidelines.

Give DeKalb County is coordinated by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership (DCNP), a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation. The previous eleven giving days raised over $10.7 million combined.

“Over $2 million was contributed by thousands of donors during last year’s Give DeKalb County,” Director Ben Bingle said in a news release. “This inspiring effort uplifts local communities and highlights the generosity of donors near and far.”

Participating nonprofits must be 501(c)(3) organizations located in or serving DeKalb County, legally registered with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, and 2025 DCNP members by March 1. The deadline to register for Give DeKalb County as a participating organization is April 1. Online registration and additional details are available at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

“As we kick off Give DeKalb County 2025, now is the time for nonprofits to check their eligibility and sign up by visiting GiveDeKalbCounty.org,” Bingle said.

DCNP raises funds for the Bonus Pool and each Give DeKalb County donation is boosted by a percentage of these dollars. The Bonus Pool is possible because of support from Community Partners, including: AM/PM Solutions & Services LLC, Anonymous, Craig & Joyce Mathey, Curran Family, Dan & Kathy Schewe, DeKalb County Community Foundation, Gary and Joan Hanson Fund, Heartland Bank and Trust Company, Herb & Linda Holderman, James & Karen Buck, James A. & Christine J. Johnson, Jerry & Annette Johns, Lehan Family Fund, Lynne Waldeland, Mark Mannebach & Erika Schlichter, Mary Lou and Phil Eubanks Fund, Meta, Paul & Cheryl Callighan, Pipestone, State Farm – Keicher Insurance Agency, Stephen Kalber, Terri Smialek and Marc Strauss Fund, The Suter Company, Transformation Through Rhythm, Turner Family Charitable Fund, Victoria Young Charitable Fund and Wrennhouse Fund.

The following Media Sponsors donate advertising and promotional support: 94.9 WDKB, 98.9 WLBK, 102.3 The Coyote, 107.1 WSPY, Banner Up Signs, City of DeKalb, DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, First National Bank of Omaha, Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce, LePrint Express, Local Exposure, OC Creative, OLT Marketing, Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce, Sandwich Public Library District, Shaw Media and Sycamore Chamber of Commerce.

Contact DCNP Director Ben Bingle at 815-748-5383 or dcnp@dekalbccf.org for information about becoming a Community Partner or Media Sponsor, or with questions.