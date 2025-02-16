HBR’s Martin Ledbetter passes 2,000 career points: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 67, Marquette 43: At Shabbona in the Indian Creek shootout, Martin Ledbetter scored 34 points, putting him at 2,022 points for his career - the first H-BR player to cross the 2,000-point mark and the sixth in Little 10 history to do so.

Max Hintzsche scored 20 points for the Royals.

Kaneland 72, East Aurora 54: At Shabbona in the Indian Creek shootout, Freddy Hassan had 22 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

Marshawn Cocroft added 17 points for Kaneland.

Riverdale 54, Indian Creek 37: At Shabbona in the Indian Creek shootout, a close game throughout got away from the Timberwolves late in the loss.

Everett Willis had 10 points for the Timberwolves.

Marmion 53, Sycamore 45: At Shabbona in the Indian Creek shootout, Xander Lewis scored 16 points for the Spartans in the loss.

DeKalb 63, Danville 43: At Danville, the Barbs won the nonconference game.

Girls basketball

Marengo 58, Genoa-Kingston 45: In a play-in game of the Class 2A Stillman Valley Regional at Marengo, the Cogs’ season came to an end.

Ally Poegel scored a game-high 32 points for the Cogs (18-13).

Indian Creek 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 22: At Ashton in a play-in game to the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional, the Timberwolves got 14 points from Izzy Turner and 13 from Bethan Odle in the win.

IC advances to face No. 1 Serena at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Alden-Hebron 75, Hiawatha 45: At Alden-Hebron, the Hawks lost in the first round of the Class 1A Hiawatha Regional, ending their season.

Nelly Delvalle led Hiawatha with 21 points and 10 rebounds while Brielle Molloy added 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Girls bowling

Oregon Sectional: The season came to an end for the six total Kaneland, Sycamore and DeKalb bowlers at the sectional.

For Sycamore, Kaitlyn Ryder paced the team with a 1,133, Kaitlynn Doerner added a 1,121 and Katrina Weigel rolled a 1,044.

The final individual qualifying spot went to Belvidere North’s Zoee Pavlak and her 1,229.

For Kaneland, Preslee Sutherland rolled a 1,165 and Emma Pernice bowled a 1,099.

Paige Lewis posted a 1,013 for DeKalb.

Women’s basketball

NIU 60, Western Michigan 51: At Kalamazoo, Michigan, the Huskies used an 18-4 fourth-quarter run to clinch their third straight win.

“I told the players after the game that it’s not always going to be pretty,” head coach Lisa Carlsen said. “I was proud of how hard we fought the whole game. That’s really important for us now and for the rest of the season. If we want to be where we want to be it’s going to take that kind of effort from everyone that steps onto the floor.”

Chelby Koker led the Huskies (12-12, 5-7 MAC) against the Broncos (10-13, 6-6) with 20 points and added seven rebounds and five assists without a turnover. Brooke Stonebreaker added 11 points and seven rebounds. Laura Nickel chipped in 11 points.

Men’s basketball

Ball State 89, NIU 83 (OT): The Huskies (5-20, 1-11 MAC) trailed the Cardinals (13-12, 6-6) by 20 in the second half before forcing the overtime.

Quentin Jones led NIU with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists, James Dent Jr. had 20 points and Tsvet Sotirov scored 14 points, all of which came after halftime.

“It was a better second half that first, in the last few minutes of the first half we went from down six to down 18, giving up four 3s,” NIU head coach Rashon Burno said. “They shot 50 free throws, there was no flow, so it might have been a fun game to watch as a fan, but it was extremely frustrating to coach or play.”