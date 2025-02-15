DeKalb girls send four into sectional semifinals: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls wrestling

Geneseo Sectional: At Geneseo, nine DeKalb, Kaneland and Sycamore wrestlers combined to reach the semifinals, one win away from qualifying for the state tournament.

For DeKalb, Alex Gregorio-Perez (105), Reese Zimmer (120), Lana Zimmerman (135) and Aarianna Bloyd (235) reached the semifinals.

For Kaneland, Angelina Gochis (110), Brooklyn Sheaffer (125) and Sadie Kinsella (190) reached the semis.

For Sycamore, Ema Durst (140) and Jasmine Enriquez (235) reached the semifinals.

After the first day, DeKalb is in third with 34 points, Kaneland is tied for fourth with 28 and Sycamore is 13th with 14 points.

Boys wrestling

Class 3A Conant Sectional: At Schaumburg, Sean Kolkebeck reached the semifinals at 165, the lone DeKalb wrestler to reach the semifinals.

The other four DeKalb wrestlers remain alive for a top-four finish and state berth in the wrestlebacks.

Class 2A Washington Sectional: At Washington, Sycamore had six wrestlers reach the semifinals and Kaneland had one.

For Sycamore, Carson West (106), Charlie Olson (113), Tyler Lockhart (126), Jayden Dohogne (138), Cooper Bode (175) and Collin Hughes (285) reached the semifinals.

For Kaneland, Alex Gochis (138) was the lone wrestler to reach the semifinals.

Boys basketball

DeKalb 54, Neuqua Valley 34: At Naperville, Marquise Bolden had 14 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Davon Grant added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Barbs and Sean Reynolds added 10 points.

Kaneland 49, Morris 43: At Morris, Marshawn Cocroft scored 16 and Luke Reinert added 13 in the win.

Hinckley-Big Rock 76, Leland 51: At Hinckley, Martin Ledbetter had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Royals (21-8, 8-1).