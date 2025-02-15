DeKalb County Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

SYCAMORE – Applications are now open for the Spinoso Masters Scholarship, which helps high school graduates seeking higher education degrees in any field.

The scholarship is made possible by John and Vivian Spinoso through the Spinoso Masters Scholarship fund at the DeKalb County Community Foundation, according to a news release.

New for 2025, the Spinoso Masters Scholarship application now is part of the Foundation’s Universal Application, which opened on Feb. 1. Eligible post-graduate students can apply at dekalbccf.org/scholarships by the April 1 deadline.

“Now in its 14th year, the Spinoso Masters Scholarship has awarded over $390,000 to local graduates,” Grants and Scholarships Manager Sara Nickels said in a news release. “John and Vivian Spinoso have a deep commitment to supporting advanced education, and we are truly grateful for their ongoing generosity.”

The scholarship is open to graduates of DeKalb County high schools who are pursuing a master’s degree or higher at an accredited institution, in any field of study.

For full eligibility details and application instructions, visit dekalbccf.org/scholarships. For questions, contact Sara Nickels at 815-748-5383 or s.nickels@dekalbccf.org.