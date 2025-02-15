DeKalb-area organizers plan weekend protests

The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Memorial Clock, located at Memorial Park in DeKalb, at the intersection of First Street and Lincoln Highway, shown here in this February 2021 Shaw Local file photo. (Katrina Milton)

DeKALB – Area organizers are planning two separate public protests this President’s Day weekend.

Organizers are inviting the public to gather at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Northern Illinois University’s parking garage on Carroll Street and Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. The event will rally for local immigrants, according to a social media post, with a march kicking off at 2 p.m. from the garage to Peace Corner at First Street and Lincoln Highway. Area churches, NIU students and staff, and other groups are expected to join.

Monday is President’s Day, but it also marks National Day of Protest, according to a social media event page. Organizers are inviting the public to gather at noon Monday at Peace Corner, First Street and Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb to partake in the event, which is expected to be similar to many taking place across the country in opposition to President Donald Trump.