Kendra Brown scores 19 as Kaneland tops Sycamore, claims I-8 title

Kaneland's Kendra Brown (23) shoots the ball while being defended by Sycamore's Grace Amptmann (5) during the game on Monday Feb. 10, 2025, held at Sycamore High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

SYCAMORE – A Kaneland 3-point shooting streak that spanned the first two quarters broke open Monday’s game at Sycamore.

Starting at the 1:20 mark of the first quarter, Kaneland drained eight straight 3s in the 57-29 win.

With the victory, the Knights clinched the Interstate Eight Conference Championship, the first conference title for the girls basketball program in two decades.

Kaneland's Amani Meeks (3) tries to the basket while being defended by Sycamore's Quinn Carrier (32) during the game on Monday Feb. 10, 2025, held at Sycamore High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

A highlight for Sycamore was the return of Quinn Carrier, who was sidelined for two weeks with a shoulder injury.

Sam Kerry (nine points) started the string for Kaneland (21-9, 8-1) with a 3 from the right wing. Teammate Kendra Brown drained the first of her five 3-pointers at the first-quarter buzzer for a 14-8 Knights' lead after the first quarter.

Lilly Kyra opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer from the right corner to extend the streak. Halfway through the quarter, Grace Brunscheen connected from beyond the arc. Brown, who scored a game-high 19 points, finished the run with three 3s during the last three minutes of the half.

Kaneland led 33-17 at halftime.

Kaneland's Kendra Brown (23) makes a three-point basket during the game on Monday Feb. 10, 2025, held at Sycamore High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

“We were making open shots because we were moving the ball pretty well. We were making the extra pass to make sure we got a great shot,” Kaneland coach Brian Claesson said “And Kendra got hot. She’s a real good 3-point shooter and that helps”.

“We were playing as a team, and we were able to move the ball,” Brown said. “My teammates were helping by screening for me, and I was able to get open.”

The Knights outscored the Spartans 14-8 with only one 3-pointer during the third quarter to extend their lead to 47-25 at the start of the fourth.

“They shot lights out, and we didn’t make enough adjustments early on to slow that down,” said Sycamore coach Adam Wickness. “We lost track of a couple of people and gave them some open looks. That turned the game from about a six or seven point game to 15 points really quickly.”

Kaneland's Samantha Kerry (20) and Sycamore's Cortni Kruizenga (10) battle for a loose ball during the game on Monday Feb. 10, 2025, held at Sycamore High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

In limited action, Carrier scored five points for Sycamore (8-20, 4-5).

“It was nice to see Quinn back. Two weeks ago, she sprained her AC joint in her shooting shoulder. She had been leading us in points so far, so getting her back in rotation today helped a little bit. She did some good things,” Wickness said.

“It felt really good to be back on the court. I was glad to be out there with my team,” Carrier said. ”But I was still in some pain, so I’m trying to recover as quick as possible for regionals.”

Sycamore's Sadie Lang, center gets fouled while taking a shot during the game as Kaneland's Grace Brunscheen, left and teammate Kalie Brown try to defender her on Monday Feb. 10, 2025, held at Sycamore High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Freshman Sadie Lang led the Spartans with 13 points.

“Sadie stepped up big time in Quinn’s absence and has done a really nice job,” said Wickness.

“It feels pretty good,” Claesson said of capturing the Interstate Eight crown. “It’s the first time in 20 years that our girls program won conference. The girls have worked pretty hard and it is well deserved.”