February 13, 2025
Daily Chronicle

Ally Poegel reaches two school records in Genoa-Kingston win: Monday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network and Jeff Newton

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 53, Woodstock 30: At Woodstock, Ally Poegel tied the school record for field goals in a season (181) and broke the school record for free throws in a career as the Cogs took the nonconference win. Poegel finished with 21 points for GK (18-12).

Poegel also tied the single-season assist record in the game with her 81st, but Presley Meyer had seven assists in the game to set the new mark at 84.

Illinois Math & Science 52, Indian Creek 46: At Shabbona, Bethany Odle scored 12 points as the Timberwolves closed out regular season play. Ally Kielman and Isabella Turner scored 10 points each for IC (6-11, 3-4).

Boys basketball

Sycamore 57, Belvidere 46: At Belvidere, the Spartans captured the nonconference contest over the Bucs to improve to 19-7 on the season.

