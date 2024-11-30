Sycamore reaches Strombom finals: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Nov. 29

Boys basketball

Sycamore 82, Harlem 69: At Sycamore, the Spartans reached the championship game of the Strombom tournament.

Isaiah Feuerbach scored 25 points, Xander Lewis 20 and Carter York 11 for the Spartans (2-0), who play Yorkville for the title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

St. John Bosco (California) 77, DeKalb 46: At Washington, the Barbs fell to one of the top-ranked teams in the country.

Davon Grant had 15 points and five rebounds for the Barbs.

Indian Creek 43, Leland 20: At AFC, the Timberwolves reached the title game of the tournament for the second straight year with their victory.

Tyler Bogle, Payton Hueber and Isaac Willis each had 10 points.

Sherrard 62, Genoa-Kingston 31: At Oregon, Marcus Johnson scored eight points for the Cogs.

Men’s basketball

Eastern Illinois 72, NIU 59: At Charleston, the Huskies (2-6) dropped their fifth straight game.

James Dent Jr. led NIU with 20 points and nine rebounds. He went 5 for 14 from 3-point range. The rest of NIU was a combined 6 of 23. The Huskies shot 29.6% from the floor.