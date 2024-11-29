Glidden Homestead to host ‘Holiday at the Homestead’ Dec. 1

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center's "Holiday at the Homestead" open house (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host a “Holiday at the Homestead” open house to support the museum.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 on the homestead’s second floor, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The open house includes an “Annie’s Story Time” for families at 1 p.m. DeKalb High School orchestra students will perform at 2 p.m.

The museum’s gift shop features various stocking stuffers including hand-forged bottle openers and candy canes. The blacksmiths also will provide demonstrations, weather permitting. Coffee and cookies will be served.

Joseph Farwell Glidden invented one of the most widely used types of barbed wire in 1873. The invention changed the American West’s history and impacted the world. The homestead was restored and preserved by a nonprofit organization in 1995.

Admission to the open house costs $5 and is free for homestead members and children ages 14 and younger.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, call 815-756-7904 or email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org.