Kishwaukee College eligible for Postsecondary Success Recognition Program

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently was recognized as eligible for the U.S. Department of Education’s Postsecondary Success Recognition Program.

The program acknowledges colleges and universities that showcase student access, affordability and inclusiveness.

“It is an honor to be recognized among the most innovative education institutions in the U.S. Kishwaukee College is proud to serve a diverse student body and works tirelessly to ensure successful student outcomes for all those attending our college, helping them create the life they want,” Kishwaukee College president Laurie Borowicz said in a news release.

The U.S. Department of Education also identified 200 institutions through equitable access, student success and post-college outcomes data. The data focused on low-income students and students of color enrollment and how the institutions help students graduate, transfer and prepare for careers.

Kishwaukee College has committed to reducing barriers and closing student achievement gaps. The college joined the Illinois Equity in Attainment Initiative in 2019 and created an Equity Plan with student support strategies. Kishwaukee College was awarded the Illinois Community College Trustees Association’s 2022 Equity and Diversity Award. The college also was recently designated a Hispanic Serving Institution.

“Kishwaukee College will continue to find the best ways to support everyone who enrolls so they can meet their educational goals. This recognition is a great acknowledgment and reaffirms our efforts are creating success for our students,” Kish College Board of Trustees chair Bob Johnson said in the release.

Kishwaukee College’s program application will be reviewed by the U.S. Department of Education. The review is based on how colleges use data and evidence-based practices as part of a strategy to ensure students earn valuable credentials. The results will be announced in early 2025.

For information, visit kish.edu.