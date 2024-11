GENOA – The Genoa American Legion Riders Post 337 will host a meat raffle in honor of Thanksgiving.

The raffle is open to all and will begin at 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

The winners will receive ham and turkey. The doors to the veterans home open at noon. A luncheon also will be served from noon to 2 p.m.