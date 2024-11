DeKALB – St. George Greek Orthodox Church will host its annual fall bake sale to support DeKalb County charities.

The bake sale is open to all and will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at the church, 320 S. Second St., DeKalb.

The bake sale features Greek pastries. Parking will be available at the corner of Franklin and Second Streets.