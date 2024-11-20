Letter: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder illness shows us there is a better way

Dear Editor:

There is a problem with our food systems. The recent E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers has led to illness, hospitalization and even death.

The CDC, FDA, and other health agencies are investigating, with fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties as the suspected sources of contamination.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen outbreaks linked to meat-based products, and it underscores a larger issue with food safety in animal agriculture.

There is a better way.

By embracing a plant-based diet, we can avoid these risks and enjoy delicious foods that are not only safe but also optimum for human health, the planet, and the animals. Now is the time to explore plant-based alternatives and make compassionate choices for a better future.

Donald Dobias

DeKalb