Kendra Brown’s 22 points lead Kaneland in opener: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls basketball

Auburn 45, Sycamore 40: At Burlington Central, the Spartans lost their season opener.

Grace Amptmann had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Quinn Carrier added 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Sadie Lang had 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Kaneland 48, Belvidere North 23: At Burlington Central, the Knights rolled to a victory in their first game of the year.

Kendra Brown led the Knights with 22 points and Sam Kerry scored nine.

Belvidere 70, Genoa-Kingston 49: At Genoa, the Cogs led in the third quarter but lost to the Bucs.

Ally Poegel scored 18 to lead the Cogs while Ari Rich scored 11.