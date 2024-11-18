DeKalb Township’s advance care planning sessions begin Nov. 20

DeKALB – The DeKalb Township will partner with Northern Illinois Hospice, Northwestern Medicine and the DeKalb and Sycamore fire departments to host two sessions for residents to learn about advance care planning.

The sessions will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 the the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., and at 11 a.m. Dec. 12 via Zoom.

The free sessions are for people with a chronic condition or disease and their loved ones.

Attendees can learn about how to begin difficult conversations, the Knox Box Program, advance care planning and the File of Life Initiative. Light refreshments will be served at the first session. Registration is encouraged to attend the second session. To register, call 815-758-8282.

For information, call 815-758-8282.