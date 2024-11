Girls swimming

IHSA State Championship: At Westmont, DeKalb-Sycamore’s Molly Allison finished 27th in the 200-yard freestyle on Friday.

Allison finished the race in 1:54.29, shaving some time off her seeded time of 1:54.64.

Allison was about two seconds off from a top-16 finish and qualifying for Saturday’s finals. The final qualifying spot clocked in at 1:52.28.