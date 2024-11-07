DeKalb library’s Native American veterans program meets Nov. 9

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program for patrons to learn about Native American veterans and their contributions.

The program will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can watch documentary shorts and learn about Native American veterans contributions to defend the country. The program also features a questions-and-answer session. The program will be led by producer Louis Vasseur. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email annas@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.