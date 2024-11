Prep volleyball

Lemont 2, Kaneland 0: At the Class 3A St. Laurence Sectional, the Knights’ season came to an end with a 25-8, 25-17 loss in a semifinal.

Women’s basketball

Joliet 51, Kishwaukee 42: At Malta, Kara Martine stored 11 for the Kougars and Mariah Drake added 10 in the loss.

Men’s basketball

Joliet 77, Kishwauee 69: At Malta, Brayden Johnson scored 13 and Brazton Highbaugh 11 for the Kougars in the loss.