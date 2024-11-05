‘Strong interest’ at polls for DeKalb County voters on Election Day, say poll workers

Karen Finnestad, from DeKalb, helps her husband Richard get checked in to vote Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, Election Day, at the DeKalb Public Library. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb County voters took to the polls in ‘strong’ numbers on Tuesday for a final chance to cast their ballots for the next U.S. president, a new DeKalb County Board, state’s attorney and weigh in on multiple referenda.

Some election judges said they believe voters had a “strong interest” in the election compelling them to turnout.

“I expected there to be a lot of traffic today,” said Jo Plenger-Schulz, an election judge at the DeKalb Public Library polling place, 309 Oak St. downtown. “I think there’s a strong interest in the turnout of the presidential election.”

DeKalb County Clerk Tasha Sims said Election Day has been a busy day for her office. Almost 22,000 people had already voted in DeKalb County as of midday Monday, Sims previously said. That momentum continued into Tuesday as she made her rounds.

“I’ve not been to as many polling places as I’ve normally been,” Sims said. “I know I’m not going to make it to the southern part of the county.”

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Those in line by 7 p.m. will still be able to vote.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Kay Aldrich, from DeKalb, shows her kids Oliver Eich, (left) 6, and Elliott Eich, 7, the voting process Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, as she casts her ballot on Election Day at the DeKalb Public Library. (Mark Busch)

According to the office, DeKalb County had more than 1,000 voters come into the DeKalb County Administration Center’s voting site in Sycamore on Monday through the end of the day.

Sims said that with mail-in and early voting, the county clerk’s office reported 2,260 ballots to close out Monday.

“It’s a good amount to start Election Day out with,” Sims said.

Among the 39 polling places sprawled across 69 precincts, Sims said the only issue reported arose with laptops for judges who were registering individuals to vote the same day as the election.

Sims said the laptops were a little slow, but they were back up and running Tuesday afternoon.

She said it doesn’t have anything do with voting because the county uses paper ballots.

Tim Schulz, an election judge at the DeKalb Public Library polling place, said he’s not noted any glitches, errors or issues while working from the polling place on Election Day.

“It’s been busy,” Schulz said. “It’s been smooth. It’s been cordial. It makes things easier.”

DeKalb resident Colleen Rittmeyer said she felt compelled to head to the polls to mark the day.

“I like voting the day of,” Rittmeyer said. “It’s my old people trait.”

When asked what matters most to her on the ballot in this election, DeKalb resident Myle Johnson said it’s bigger than life for her.

“My first interpretation is it comes from a spiritual aspect, as well,” Johnson said. “What matters is [how] the country is going to be led, what president is going to lead us.”

Check back for updates.