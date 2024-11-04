Letter: Support Amy “Murri” Briel for State Rep 76th District

It isn’t every day that a former primary opponent endorses the winner, but that is exactly what I’m doing. I want to dispel the myths surrounding the candidate for IL 76 State Representative, Amy “Murri” Briel.

As I go door-to-door for Murri, one question I often hear is whether she believes in defunding the police. The answer is no; these comments have been taken out of context.

Murri Briel, a progressive from rural Illinois, is committed to being a true representative of the people. Her stance aligns with the majority of residents in Northern Illinois and the Illinois Valley, who do not support extreme policies. She believes in providing police with the resources needed to handle situations they are not trained for, such as funding for social workers and community-building initiatives.

These are her own words when I asked her, “Do you believe in defunding the police?” The extreme comments that have been circulated originated from discussions in a podcast years ago; they were discussion points, not definitive positions.

Murri, who has previously served as the Chief of Staff for Lance Yednock, a moderate Democrat, is committed to representing our shared values. As your representative, she will prioritize protecting women’s rights and listening to our views, ensuring that our shared values are upheld.

Carolyn Zasada

DeKalb