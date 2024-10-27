Letter: Know your rights against voter intimidation

Voters: Your right to vote is legally protected from intimidation and harassment. Federal law makes it a crime to intimidate, harass or deceive voters at home or the polls.

Voter suppression is any attempt to prevent or discourage certain Americans from registering to vote or casting their ballot. The right to exercise your right to vote in a free and fair manner preserves our civil liberties.

Voter intimidation is any act that causes a voter to feel unsafe about exercising their right to vote. Voters should never be threatened, coerced, frightened, assaulted, compelled or discouraged to vote one way or another, or not to vote at all. The right to vote includes the right to be free from intimidation and harassment.

If you think you have spotted voter suppression or intimidation, what should you do? Know your rights!

Document incidents thoroughly using your phone (outside the polling place) or by taking notes. If your voter registration is denied at your polling place, you may ask a poll worker to double-check your registration, and you may still cast a provisional ballot.

Avoid engaging with groups or individuals employing intimidation. Incidents of voter suppression or intimidation should be reported to the Illinois State Board of Elections at 217-782-4141 or the Election Protection Hotline: English: 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683), Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682), Asian languages: 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683), or Arabic: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287).

A true democracy is where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge, and the confidence to participate. Join the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County in our fight to support everyone’s freedom to vote.

Signed,

Mary Rita Nelson

President, League of Women Voters of DeKalb County