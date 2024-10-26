McConkie, Klein bow out in fourth consolation round of state: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 25

Girls tennis

Class 1A State Championships: At Wheeling, the season came to an end for the Sycamore doubles team of Elizabeth McConkie and Maggie Klein.

They opened Day 2 of the tournament with an epic 4-6, 6-4, 13-11 comeback against Carbondale’s Shelby Dierks and Reagan Moore, but fell to Father McGivney’s Kennedi Taylor and Natalie Beck in the fourth consolation round, 7-5, 6-2.

They finished the tournament 3-2.

Boys soccer

Rockford East 5, DeKalb 2: At Algonquin, the Barbs fell in the Class 3A Jacobs Regional championship game after the game was tied in the final 30 minutes.

Mauricio Jasso scored in the first 5 minutes for the Barbs before the E-Rabs got the equalizer. The game went into the half tied, then East connected 2 minutes in to take a 2-1 lead. Eric Talamantes tied things up in the 52nd minute, but the E-Rabs took the lead for good 3 minutes later.

Belvidere North 2, Kaneland 1: At Freeport, the Knights season came to an end in the Class 1A Freeport Regional Championship match.

Richmond-Burton 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, the Royals lost a 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional to end their season.