Sycamore’s McConkie, Klein reach Day 2 of state tennis: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 24

Girls tennis

Class 1A State Tournament: Sycamore’s Elizabeth McConkie and Maggie Klein remained alive along the consolation bracket after picking up two wins on Thursday at the IHSA State Finals.

Spartan teammates Taylor Zemanek and Peyton Wright were eliminated after winning their first match, 7-6 (3), 6-3).

McConkie and Klein will open Friday at Wheeling against Carbondale’s Shelby Dierks and Reagan Moore. After dropping their first match, McConkie and Klein won 6-4, 7-5 in the first consolation round then 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the second.

Girls volleyball

Indian Creek 2, Lisle 1: At Lisle, the Timberwolves got 29 digs from Mia Riffell in the 10-25, 26-24, 25-23 win.

Izzy Turner had 16 assists, five kills and 13 digs. Allie Peterson added seven kills and 11 digs.

Women’s volleyball

Kishwaukee College 3, UW-Whitewater 0: At Kishwaukee College, the Kougars won 25-15, 25-20, 25-15.

Lily Roach had 32 assists, Anvery Salsbury had 12 digs, and Brooklyn Rylko had seven kills.