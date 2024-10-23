DeKalb soccer stuns Jacobs in playoff opener: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 22

Boys soccer

DeKalb 3, Jacobs 2: At a Class 3A Jacobs Regional semifinal, the No. 13 Barbs scored two goals in the final 7 minutes to tie things up, then stunned the fourth-seeded hosts on penalty kicks.

The game was scoreless at the break. But Jacobs scored twice 8 minutes apart to lead 2-0 with 25 minutes left. But in the 73rd minute Ian Wicken-Walther scored on a corner kick, then Mauricio Jasso scored in the final minute to tie things up.

Erick Talamantes, Henry Garcia-Alvarez, Jasso, Matias Guttierrez and Wicken-Walther connected on their penalty kicks. Diego Rayos turned away the fourth Jacobs shooter to aid in the victory.

The Barbs will face either Rockford East or Grant for the title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Hinckley-Big Rock 1, Somonuak 0: At the Class 1A Somonauk Regional final, the Royals claimed the title with the victory.

The Royals reach the Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional semifinal round, in which they face Richmond-Burton at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kaneland 3, Freeport 1: At a Class 2A Freeport Regional, the Knights came up with the victory and will face Belvidere North for the title.

Volleyball

Genoa-Kingston 2, Byron 0: At Byron, the Cogs won 25-11, 25-14 in the Big Northern Conference showdown

Presley Meyer had eight digs, 10 assists and five kills. Addy Langton added 10 digs while Mia Wise had three aces, seven assists and six kills. Jessie Fredrickson chipped in six kills and four digs.

Indian Creek 2, Serena 1: At Serena, the Timberwolves stormed back for a 22-25, 25-18, 25-20 win.

Mia Riffell had 21 digs, three aces and six assists for Indian Creek (15-11-2, 7-3 Little 10). Makayla Bateman added six kills and eight digs, while Allie Petersen had 14 digs and 12 kills. Izzy Turner had 13 digs, 25 assists and five kills, while Paloma Cardenas added five kills.