NIU opens new logo, apparel shop in DeKalb

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating the NIU Convocation Center's new logo and apparel shop opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of a new apparel shop at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center and unveiled a new logo.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated the unveiling and opening with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 24.

The NIU Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, hosts more than 200 events annually and provides attendees an entertainment venue.

For information, call 815-752-6801 or visit niuconvo.com.