October 20, 2024
NIU opens new logo, apparel shop in DeKalb

DeKalb chamber celebrates opening of NIU Convocation Center’s new shop

By Kate Santillan
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating the NIU Convocation Center's new logo and apparel shop opening

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of a new apparel shop at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center and unveiled a new logo.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated the unveiling and opening with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 24.

The NIU Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, hosts more than 200 events annually and provides attendees an entertainment venue.

For information, call 815-752-6801 or visit niuconvo.com.

