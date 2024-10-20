Gavin Sedevie finishes 50th at state, Jacob Barrza wins DVC meet: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 19

Boys golf

Class 2A State Championship: At Weibring in Normal, Sycamore’s Gavin Sedevie shot an 83 in the second round Saturday.

Sedevie finished the tournament with a 161, good for 50th place.

Boys cross country

DuPage Valley Conference Championships: At Waubonsie Valley, DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza won the boys race in 14:56.6, helping DeKalb take fifth.

Nathan Tumminaro was the second-fastest Barb, finishing in 16:26.5 to take second.

Interstate 8 Championships: At Kishwaukee College in Malta, Kaneland won the team standings, led by two of the top three individual finishers. Sycamore took third, 19 points behind the Knights.

Carson Kaiser was second for Kaneland in 14:50.1, ahead of teammate Evan Whildin’s 15:08.7, which put him third overall.

Corey Goff was fifth in 15:27.7 to lead Sycamore, with Kaiden Von Schnase eighth in 15:49.2 for the Spartans.

The Knights and Spartans combined for seven of the top 10 spots.

Big Northern Conference Meet: At Fuller Forest Preserve, Gabriel Pena finished 38th to lead Genoa-Kingston in 17:04.52.

The Cogs were ninth in the nine-team meet.

Girls cross country

DuPage Valley Conference Championships: At Waubonsie Valley, Brenda Aquino led DeKalb in 20:32.6, good for 48th.

DeKalb took sixth overall in the six-team meet.

Interstate 8 Championships: At Kishwaukee College, Kaneland’s Danielle Bower was second in 18:56.7 with Sycamore’s Layla Janisch in third in 19:10.7.

Kaneland was third overall with Sycamore fourth.

Big Northern Conference Meet: At Fuller Forest Preserve, Emma James was 14th for the Cogs, finishing in 18:47.66.

Genoa-Kingston took sixth in the seven-team meet.

Girls tennis

Class 1A Rochelle Sectional: At Rochelle, both Sycamore doubles teams lost their final matches, although both already locked up trips to state on Friday.

Elizabeth McConkie and Maggie Klein won their semifinal 6-2, 6-0 before losing the title match 7-5, 6-1 to take second. Taylor Zemanek and Peyton Wright lost both matches to take fourth.

Boys soccer

Genoa Kingston 4, St. Edward 2: At Genoa, the Cogs won the Class 1A Genoa-Kingston Regional semifinal battle behind two goals in 40 seconds from Joseph Garcia in the final 10 minutes.

The Cogs trailed 2-0 before goals from Angel Villagran and Josue Leon tied things up.

The No. 3 Cogs will face No. 1 Aurora Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Volleyball

Seneca tournament: At Seneca, the Cogs rolled to a championship behind all-tournament performances from Mia Wise and Addy Langton.

In the title game, the Cogs beat Aurora Central Catholic 25-11, 25-20. Wise had eight assists and five kills. Presley Meyer finished with seven assists, five kills and four aces. Langton had four aces and nine digs.

Against Serena, the Cogs won 25-12, 25-13 behind 10 kills from Wise, five aces from Zabella Paustian and 13 assists from Meyer.

G-K beat Morris 25-18, 25-12 with nine assists and five kills from Wise and seven kills from Jessie Fredrickson.

Again Peotone, Wise had seven kills and 11 assists in a 25-19, 25-10 win. Keiragan Gleissner had five kills and Langton had nine digs and six aces. Addy Vicary stuffed home five blocks.