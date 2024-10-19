Sycamore’s Gavin Sedevie makes second round at state golf: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 18

Boys golf

Class 2A State Championship: At Weibring in Normal, Sycamore sophomore Gavin Sedevie made the cut to the final day, shooting a 78 to finish in a tie for 33rd after one day.

Sedevie is five strokes out of the top 10. He birdied the 326-yard, par-4 fifth hole. He shot a combined five over on his final three holes of the day to knock him down the standings a bit.

Girls tennis

Class 1A Rochelle Sectional: At Rochelle, both Sycamore doubles teams reached the semifinals and qualified for the state tournament next week.

Elizabeth McConkie and Maggie Klein won 6-0, 6-2 in a third-round match to punch their ticket to state next week. Taylor Zemanek and Peyton Wright won 6-2, 6-0 to reach the semifinals on the opposite side of the bracket of their teammates.

Reagan O’Sullivan finished a win shy of qualifying, bowing out in the third round with a 6-1, 6-1 loss. Maysen Pethoud won her first-round match 6-1, 6-0 but fell 7-5, 6-3 in the second round.

The final two rounds of the sectional will be Saturday.

Class 2A Harlem Sectional: At Machesney Park, the DeKalb season came to an end.

Jolie Ni picked up a first-round, 6-3, 6-3, but fell in the second round, 6-1, 6-0. Krystal Baggett did the same, winning 6-3, 6-1 before falling 6-2, 6-4 in the second round,

Bernice Carmona and Kaleigh Smith had a first-round bye and lost 6-1, 6-0 in the second round. Addelyn Foster and Preeti Islam won their second-round match 6-2, 6-2 after a bye but lost 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals, a win short of state.

Boys soccer

Class 1A Somonauk Regional: At Somonauk, Indian Creek took the hosts to overtime for the second time in a week, but this time fell 2-1 in overtime to end their season.

With 9:37 left in the game, Jason Brewer scored for IC (11-8-2) to force overtime. With less than two minutes left in the second overtime, the Bobcats scored to secure the win.

The season ends for the Timberwolves, which won the Little 10 tournament for the first time in school history.

In the other semifinal, Hinckley-Big Rock beat Westminster Christian 2-0 and will face Somonauk in the title game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No details were available for the Royals.