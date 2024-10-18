Gavin Crouch, Sycamore drop St. Charles East: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 17

Boys soccer

Sycamore 5, St. Charles East 3: At Sycamore, Gavin Crouch scored twice to lead the Spartans (16-6-1) to the nonconference win.

Leo Padilla, Andre Crouch and Aiden Sears also scored for the Spartans, with Noah Daykin, Sears and Ronaldo Ocelotl notching assists.

Sycamore, which clinched an outright Interstate 8 title earlier in the week, will face Burlington Central in a semifinal of the Class 3A Sycamore Regional at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Volleyball

Newark 2, Hiawatha 0: At Newark, the Hawks fell 25-8, 25-20 in a Little 10 match.

Aurora Christian 2, Indian Creek 0: At Aurora, the Timberwolves lost 25-16, 25-5 in the nonconference match.

Izzy Turner had four assists and three digs, Allie Petersen had three kills and Mia Riffell had six digs.