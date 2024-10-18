October 17, 2024
Shaw Local
Daily Chronicle

Gavin Crouch, Sycamore drop St. Charles East: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 17

By Eddie Carifio

Boys soccer

Sycamore 5, St. Charles East 3: At Sycamore, Gavin Crouch scored twice to lead the Spartans (16-6-1) to the nonconference win.

Leo Padilla, Andre Crouch and Aiden Sears also scored for the Spartans, with Noah Daykin, Sears and Ronaldo Ocelotl notching assists.

Sycamore, which clinched an outright Interstate 8 title earlier in the week, will face Burlington Central in a semifinal of the Class 3A Sycamore Regional at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Volleyball

Newark 2, Hiawatha 0: At Newark, the Hawks fell 25-8, 25-20 in a Little 10 match.

Aurora Christian 2, Indian Creek 0: At Aurora, the Timberwolves lost 25-16, 25-5 in the nonconference match.

Izzy Turner had four assists and three digs, Allie Petersen had three kills and Mia Riffell had six digs.

Eddie Carifio

Eddie Carifio

Daily Chronicle sports editor since 2014. NIU beat writer. DeKalb, Sycamore, Kaneland, Genoa-Kingston, Indian Creek, Hiawatha and Hinckley-Big Rock coverage as well.