October 16, 2024
Daily Chronicle

Indian Creek wins playoff opener: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 16

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys soccer

Indian Creek 5, Sandwich 0: At Waterman, the Timberwolves won the play-in game of the Class 1A Somonauk Regional.

The Timberwolves will face Somonauk at 4:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal, with the winner facing Westminster Christian or Hinckley-Big Rock in the title game on Tuesday.

Sycamore 4, Sterling 0: At Sterling, Aiden Sears and Gavin Crouch each scored twice in the Spartans win.

Henry Bumpus, Crouch and Sears had assists. Connor Busch got the shutout in net.

Volleyball

Hiawatha 2, Alden-Hebron 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks won 25-19, 25-14.

Men’s soccer

Sandburg 3, Kishwaukee 1: At Malta, Diego Salazar scored the lone goal for the Kougars.

Women’s soccer

Harper 2, Kishwaukee 1: At Palatine, Tracee Nelson scored the lone goal for the Kougars.

