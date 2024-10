Volleyball

Genoa-Kingston 2, Stillman Valley 1: At Genoa, the Cogs came back for a 17-25, 25-11, 25-22 win.

Mia Wise had eight kills while Jessie Fredrickson added seven. Zabella Paustian had 15 digs.

Waubonsie Valley 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs fell 25-19, 25-14.