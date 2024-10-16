Letter: Vote yes to appointed DeKalb city clerk

I urge city of DeKalb voters this November election to vote Yes for the DeKalb City Clerk to be appointed rather than elected.

During my work years on staff with the city of DeKalb I interacted weekly with the clerk and know the importance of the business required to be transacted promptly by the Clerk. It is certainly much more than taking minutes at a council meeting.

Decades ago when the clerk position was a well paid full-time elected position, the clerks I knew were extremely well trained, responsive and professional in all their dealings. Over the years with changes in council members and efforts toward being frugal, the clerk’s salary position was more than halved.

The past 15 years the elected clerk has been less than up to the task while mostly providing part time effort, partly due to the low pay.

Therefore, I recommend appointing the clerk position assuring a committed person that is capable to be responsive full time to the city staff and citizens.

Joel Maurer

DeKalb