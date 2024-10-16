Letter: Dump the dysfunctional Republican Party

This November’s election I will vote a straight part line. With gusto!

The Democratic Party reacted to the poor debate performance of Joe Biden, and the obvious signs of the toll his age were making on his vigor, and they acted forcefully. It was a sign of a healthy organism. Not all the parts of the body were convinced President Biden should quit, but there was a strong consensus. A host of voices advised in constructive ways. Joe withdrew from the race and endorsed Kamala Harris in time for the party to regroup in a marvelous way.

The Republican Party has had at least ten years to react to Donald Trump. They have seen how he insults and works to destroy the careers of anyone who disagrees with him. He weaponizes the Justice Department repeatedly, and so undermines the rule of law. Of course, he also undermines many other essential functions of a democracy, by telling the world that honest journalists are the enemy, and by refusing to accept the election that threw him out of office.

Ten years the Republican Party has had ample opportunity to react – to rein in this tyrant. And they have failed.

So this election is not just about the presidency. It is about calling to account a dysfunctional political party in the hope that it will reform itself or get out of the way in the hope that a functional party can take its place.

John Seraphine

Sycamore