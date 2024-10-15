Sycamore soccer wins at Morris: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 14

Boys soccer

Sycamore 4, Morris 0: At Morris, four different players scored for the Spartans (14-6-1, 9-1 Interstate 8).

Aiden Sears, Javier Lopez, Henry Bumpus and Leo Padilla scored for Sycamore. Lopez, Gavin Crouch and Noah Daykin added assists. Ryan Guzinski had a shutout.

Byron 3, Indian Creek 1: At Byron, Landon Happ had a goal for the Timberwolves, who host Sandwich in the first round of the Class 1A Somonauk Regional.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 5, Harlem 2: At Machesney Park, Allie Vanmastrigt won at singles, 6-2, 6-1.

Lizzie McConkie and Maggie Klein (6-2, 6-3), Taylor Zemanek and Peyton Wright (6-4 6-3), Grace Majerus and Lila Ezell (7-5, 6-3) and Morgan Cook and Krista Cobb (6-1, 6-4) won at doubles.