Addy Langton’s 15 aces power Genoa-Kingston: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 10

Volleyball

Genoa-Kingston 2, North Boone 0: At Genoa, Addy Langton served 15 aces as the Cogs won 25-14, 25-13.

Zabella Paustian had four aces and four digs, Presley Meyer had five kills, and Mia Wise added four kills and five digs.

Sycamore 2, Rochelle 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans won the Interstate 8 match, 25-20, 25-15.

Ava Carpenter had 10 kills, and Khiara Thomas added seven for the Spartans.

Naperville North 2, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, the Barbs lost the DuPage Valley Conference match, 25-10, 23-25, 25-17.

Boys soccer

Harvard 6, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Genoa, Vlad Rodriguez scored the lone goal for the Cogs.

Hinckley-Big Rock 4, Serena 1: In the consolation game of the Little Ten Conference Tournament hosted by Hinckley-Big Rock, the host Royals pulled away in the second half to defeat the Huskers in a match that was tied 1-1 at the break.