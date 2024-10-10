Sycamore church to host ‘Glorify Thy Name’ hymn sing Oct. 12

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore United Methodist Church’s Music Ministries will perform a “Glorify Thy Name” autumn hymn sing.

The hymn sing will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at the church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Admission to the hymn sing is free.

“It’s harvest time, a season for gathering in and raising songs of joy,” Sycamore United Methodist Church music director Peter Hansen said in a news release.

“Glorify Thy Name,” led by Hansen, will include traditional hymns and new songs such as “Just a Closer Walk with Thee,” “In the Garden,” “Peter, Go Ring Them Bells,” and “I’ll Be On My Way.” The hymn sing features the 25 member chancel choir, church organist Craig Fritz, and guest musicians. Light refreshments will be served.

“Everything on the program is uplifting, inspiring, memorable and easy to sing,” Hansen also said in the news release.

“I turn to hymns when I’m thankful, but also when I’m sad and struggling, they bring comfort. . .They help remind me of the truths of my faith,” Fritz said in the news release. “Singing hymns to God with a whole congregation or group of friends brings me joy.”

For information, visit sycamoreumc.org or call 815-895-9113.