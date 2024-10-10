Preparing for move, historic Hired Man’s House in Sycamore gets deconstructed

Mark Smudde (left) and Keith Garstecki wind down the pump jack that is affixed to the front of the historic Hired Hand House Oct. 9, 2024, prior to its relocation from Sycamore to Dekalb. (Megann Horstead)

SYCAMORE – More than 10 volunteers took to the historic Hired Man’s House in Sycamore on Wednesday to help remove the roof.

It marked the latest effort to prepare the site for its relocation to DeKalb where the Allen family will be come later month.

Sheri Kosmos, vice president and pre-construction manager for Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County, said it’s surreal how close Habitat is to pulling this off.

“It’s a lot of spinning plates, but we’re slowly, slowly getting there,” Kosmos said.

Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County cannot relocate the historic Hired Man’s House until a permit from the Illinois Department of Transportation has been issued, which project leaders said is expected to come the week of Oct. 14.

At the future site of the Hired Man’s House, 825 Pleasant Street in DeKalb, project leaders already have the foundation poured and plumbing is being installed in the basement.

Kosmos said Habitat has a $150,000 budget for updating the home once it’s been relocated to DeKalb.

That includes replacing the roof, redoing the upstairs bathroom, adding a bathroom in the basement, renovating the kitchen and installing an internal staircase.

One highlight of the volunteer experience is the way it afforded people from two different area habitats the chance to work together, Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County Executive Director Kim McIver said.

On Wednesday, members of Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County teamed up with members of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley to deconstruct the historic Hired Man’s House. The property is widely recognized as one of the largest farms in DeKalb County, DeKalb County History Center records show.

The partnership between the DeKalb County History Center and the two habitats was made possible thanks to McIver, who used to work at Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley.

Tom Rentner, site supervisor for Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley, said he’s glad he was able to help bring members from the two Habitats together.

“I started out as just a volunteer,” Rentner said. “I would come out once, twice a year. I’ve now been a construction lead for Northern Fox Valley for six years. But that’s what inspired me to come out and start – all these people here are volunteers that are working here.”

Rentner said it’s clear that the Allen family – a mother and her 12-year-old son – fits the mold of a typical Habitat recipient and is deserving of the home.

“One of the statistics that shocked me was 86% of Habitat homes go to single mothers because of the challenges they face,” Rentner said. “Banks, they look at them as they’ve got day care costs, they look at them as a higher risk of giving them a loan to when, in fact, women are better at paying back their loans than men are.”

Rentner stressed how important it is for Habitat to keep rising to the challenge of the housing crisis.

“Unfortunately, we can’t build enough of them fast enough is the challenge,” he said. “There’s the housing shortage or challenge. This is known nationally and everything. With every house we get done, that’s one more family that’s taken care of and we can move to the next one.”