McAlister’s Deli sets November open date in DeKalb

A sign reads "Coming soon" for Mississippi-based McAlister's Deli at 1602 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, on Aug. 24, 2024. The deli is expected to open in early October 2024, said its owner. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – A new deli and sandwich shop has pushed its planned open date this month to next, Nov. 4, due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to its social media business page.

Patrons can look forward to freebies to celebrate when it opens at 1602 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, however, the business announced. The first 50 people in line Nov. 4 will get a free tea for an entire year, according to the page.

The Mississippi-based deli shop will open in the building that’s been vacant since White Castle closed in 2017.

The deli will offer soups, salads and potatoes. Vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian items also will feature. Options will include catering, dine-in and carryout service. Popular menu items include club sandwiches, ham and cheese melts, Cuban sandwiches, Reubens, and more, according to its website.

The southern-style sandwich shop has 38 locations in Illinois, including in Crystal Lake, Elgin, Geneva, and Naperville.

