Find resources to fight domestic, sexual violence at DeKalb booth

DeKALB – Those in the community looking for resources to help them fight domestic and sexual violence are invited to an information booth hosted by Safe Passage Oct. 15.

The booth will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Participants will be able to learn about volunteer, internship and employment opportunities. The booth also includes upcoming event information flyers; newsletter sign-ups; giveaway items; and brochures on counseling, legal advocacy, case management, shelter and abuse intervention services information. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.