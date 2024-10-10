DeKalb’s barbed wire legacy still resonates, tourists say

Jeff Marshal, a seventh generation DeKalb resident, guided dozens on a bus tour on Sept. 27, 2024, that highlighted more than a dozen places in DeKalb with historical significance related to the creation and success of barbed wire in the city. (Camden Lazenby)

DeKALB – The first organized group tour of the DeKalb sites where barbed wire was invented – and was quickly turned into a mass-produced commodity – was a success, organizers from the Glidden Homestead said.

The tour was held Sept. 27 as the preliminary event of the first Barbed Wire Weekend in DeKalb, which often is called “the Barb City.”

Glidden Homestead Executive Director Jessi LaRue said the tour and accompanying weekend programming were a success.

“I am thrilled with the success of Barbed Wire Weekend,” LaRue said. “We had an incredible showing of support from both the local community and visitors from across the country. It’s important to remember our heritage, and this weekend was a unique way of celebrating both the Glidden Homestead museum and DeKalb’s history.

Many of those who embarked on the first-of-its-kind bus tour were from out of state, including Kelli Grinich, an Oregon woman in her 60s hoping to publish a book on barbed wire.

“I’m surprised by the enthusiasm I see for barbed wire,” said Grinich, who claims to have been to all of the major barbed wire museums in the U.S.

Grinich said she is particularly interested in the influence that women had on the barbed wire design process.

“There were so many designs to the strands,” Grinich said. “I felt it was also something women would do when they worked with thread – crocheted – because of all the knotting and twists. I’ve been researching ever since.”

Grinich was excited to see where the world-altering invention was perfected, and she saw a handful of locations that are a quintessential part of the history of barbed wire.

The bus tour highlighted those sites, which are included in the Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s self-guided driving tour titled “The Barb City’s Barbed Wire Trail.”

Although Joseph Glidden's barbed wire design was award a patent, many other variations could be seen on homesteads throughout the U.S. in the 19th century. Barbed wire tourists on Sept. 27, 2024, were given a chance to see some of those designs during a first-of-its-kind bus tour. (Camden Lazenby)

In 2024, the organization is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Joseph Glidden being awarded a patent for his barbed wire design.

Jeff Marshall, whose family has lived in DeKalb since the 1840s (seven generations), collaborated with area historian Stephan Bigolin to create the tour.

Among the 28 locations included in the tour was Northern Illinois University’s Altgeld Hall, 595 College Ave., DeKalb, which was built with funds and land provided by the three barbed wire barons, Joseph Glidden, Isaac Ellwood and Jacob Haish.

“It was built here on this property because of all of the results of the success of Haish, Ellwood and Glidden,” said Marshall, who guided the tour.

The sites of the tour are sprinkled throughout the city, many along or near Lincoln Highway. One of those is Glidden’s homestead, and the brick barn where he crafted the design that enabled him to beat the frenzy of other inventors seeking a patient for their version of barbed wire.

Situated at 921 W. Lincoln Highway near NIU’s campus and surrounded by businesses, it’s easy to miss, but it is actually on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the Glidden Homestead.

During the tour, LaRue said rapid growth and industrialization meant wire production couldn’t remain there for long, however.

“That’s where Glidden originally invented and manufactured his barbed wire, out with Isaac Ellwood, doing it all by hand, hauling the wire out there,” La Rue said. “They do that for six months, and the boom happens so quickly that they had to build that first wire factory.”

Barbed wire tourists on Sept. 27, 2024, were welcomed into the building at 1401 Pleasant St., DeKalb, the former sight of the Abram Ellwood Manufacturing Co. (Camden Lazenby)

Partway through the tour, Grinich said she noticed similarities between the famous – and perhaps infamous – DeKalb-based entrepreneurs 150 years ago and those pioneering new technologies today.

“I am floored how much it is resonant of a startup nowadays. I make relationships with barbed wire, and the advent of it and how it changed America,” Grinich said.

The barbed wire researcher said she’s aware of the positive and negative effects that the invention has had on the world.

Although she said the wire is credited with “fencing the West,” it also was used for defensive purposes in World War I. Barbed wire enabled the militaries of belligerent countries to funnel attacking soldiers into artillery and gunfire traps, or snares, according to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Grinich said the technology also has its benefits, and anyone who enjoys red meat should be thankful.

“If we eat a hamburger, there’s barbed wire involved somewhere in the cattle ranching,” Grinich said.

The story of barbed wire in DeKalb is a tale of rapid industrialization. Five tons of the wire was produced in 1874, but that increased to 300 tons the next year. In 1877, more than 6,000 tons were produced, and by 1881, that figure had grown to 60,000 tons.

Despite that rapid growth, barbed wire production in the city where it was invented curtailed in the early 20th century and ultimately ceased in 1938, Marshall said.

Grinich compared the industry’s trajectory with currently budding technologies, such as artificial intelligence; however, despite the emergence of other fencing technologies, she thinks barbed wire is here to stay.

“There are some people that think barbed wire fences won’t be here forever – there will be transponders,” Grinich said. “I know that it’s really hard to get rid of in wilderness, so I think it’s going to be around forever, depending on the climate that it’s at.”