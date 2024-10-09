Genoa-Kingston’s Christopher Garcia, Gabe Pena win at Harvard: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 8

Boys cross country

Harvard 27th Annual Dan Jazo Relays: At Milky Way Park, Christopher Garcia and Gabe Pena won the race in 17:14.86 for the Cogs.

Genoa-Kingston was third in the three-team field, seven points behind champ Marengo.

Girls cross country

Harvard 27th Annual Dan Jazo Relays: At Milky Way Park, Genoa-Kingston was third in the five-team field, 12 points behind champ Richmond-Burton.

Emma James and Grace Zapatka led the Cogs in second place (20:45.8).

Volleyball

Sycamore 2, Morris 1: The Spartans stormed back for a 25-27, 25-21, 25-22 win.

Khiara Thomas led the Spartans with nine kills and Ava Carpenter had seven kills for Sycamore. Sophia Martinez and Kylie Walsh had two blocks each. Thomas, Walsh and Lana Walker had two aces each, while Walker and Walsh chipped in four kills.

Metea Valley 2, DeKalb 0: The Barbs fell 25-15, 25-6 in the DuPage Valley Conference matchup.

Isabelle Smith had five kills and Ella Russell had four digs.

Boys soccer

Timberwolves 5, DePue 1: At Hinckley, the Timberwolves rolled in a Little 10 semifinal.

Parker Murry scored twice while Tyler Bogle, Jason Brewer and Antonio Bonilla each scored for Indian Creek.

The Timberwolves will face Somonauk in the title game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hinckley.

Genoa-Kingston 1, Westminster Christian 1: At Elgin, Adrian Delgado had the goal for the Cogs.