Langley: Explaining DeKalb’s new Sustainability Plan

The City of DeKalb is making significant strides toward a more sustainable future. On June 10, the City Council voted to adopt its 2024 Environmental Sustainability Plan. This plan outlines the city’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact through renewable energy, sustainable transportation and community engagement.

Transitioning to renewable energy

A key focus of the sustainability plan is the transition to renewable energy. The city is supportive of the local development of solar farms, which will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This not only contributes to environmental protection but also supports local economic growth by creating jobs in the clean energy sector. DeKalb is also working to expand infrastructure for electric vehicles in collaboration with ComEd by installing more charging stations throughout the city. These efforts will make it easier for residents to adopt electric or hybrid vehicles, further reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

Promoting sustainable transportation

Transportation is another crucial element of the plan. DeKalb is enhancing its pedestrian and bicycle networks and upgrading its public transportation fleet with more energy-efficient buses. A new transit center, set to open in 2025, will serve as a modern hub for the city’s transportation system, incorporating these energy-efficient buses and providing a sustainable transportation solution for residents. The city is also exploring the adoption of diesel-electric hybrid buses as an interim step towards a fully clean-energy fleet.

Enhancing public health and community engagement

The plan recognizes the interconnectedness of environmental health and public well-being. By reducing reliance on fossil fuels and promoting renewable energy, DeKalb aims to improve air quality and public health outcomes. Community engagement is a central component of the plan, with initiatives such as promoting home composting, organizing zero-waste public events, and encouraging the 4Rs—reduce, reuse, recycle, and repurpose. These efforts are designed to involve residents in the city’s sustainability journey and foster a sense of ownership and responsibility towards the environment.

Water conservation and waste management

Water quality and conservation are top priorities for DeKalb. The city sources its water from two clean and reliable aquifers and has outlined measures to reduce water usage and improve stormwater management. The plan encourages residents and businesses to minimize runoff and soil erosion, aligning with the city’s rigorous stormwater management standards. In terms of waste management, DeKalb is advocating for sustainable material management, expanding recycling services, and exploring the use of bio-solids for landscaping, all aimed at reducing the city’s environmental footprint.

Building a green economy

Economic sustainability is also a vital aspect of the plan. DeKalb is focusing on green economic development, which includes promoting eco-friendly technologies, supporting local businesses, and encouraging green innovation. Partnerships with Northern Illinois University and local agencies are key to this effort, providing training and workforce development opportunities in sustainable industries. The city aims to create a resilient and inclusive economy that benefits all residents while minimizing environmental impact.

Aligning with Broader Goals

In a significant step toward regional collaboration, the City of DeKalb has joined the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and signed on to the Greenest Region Compact (GRC). The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus is a coalition of mayors from the Chicago metropolitan area, representing nearly 300 municipalities. The Caucus provides a platform for local leaders to work together on common challenges and opportunities, from economic development to environmental sustainability. By joining this coalition, DeKalb gains access to a network of resources, best practices, and collaborative opportunities that can enhance the city’s own sustainability efforts.

The Greenest Region Compact, an initiative of the Mayors Caucus, provides a framework for municipalities to set and achieve sustainability goals across ten key categories: climate, economic development, energy, land, leadership, mobility, municipal operations, sustainable communities, water, and waste & recycling. By adopting the GRC, DeKalb commits to a set of objectives and strategies that are tailored to the city’s unique needs and resources, while also contributing to a broader regional effort to promote sustainability.

This partnership will bring numerous benefits to DeKalb. It allows the city to leverage the expertise and experience of other municipalities in the region, adopt proven sustainability practices, and participate in regional projects that can amplify the impact of local initiatives.

By adopting this sustainability plan and joining the Greenest Region Compact, the City of DeKalb is setting a strong example for other communities. These efforts demonstrate that even smaller cities can take meaningful steps toward addressing climate change and promoting a sustainable future. Through collaboration, innovation, and community engagement, DeKalb is paving the way for a healthier, more resilient community for generations to come.

Learn more about the CEC and read the Sustainability plan at: cityofdekalb.com/306/Citizens-Environmental-Commission