DeKalb students earn top honors from college board

(From left) Justice Liboy, Kenya Calvin, Anaya DeCleene Aguilar, Taryn Prater, Bernice Carmona, Zuleika Izaguirre, Carly Kammes, Emir Paz, and Jonathan Zuniga, DeKalb High School students who earned College Board National Recognition Programs academic honors were recognized at a recent student assembly at DeKalb High School in August 2024. (Photo provided by Rita Elliott)

DeKALB – Students at DeKalb High School recently were celebrated for earning top academic honors.

A dozen students earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program for being among the top 10% in their respective groups, according to a news release. The programs celebrate the work of thousands of high school students nationwide.

For the first time, the academic honors recognized first-generation students, in addition to rural and small-town, Black, Indigenous, and Hispanic or Latino students. The program opened college access for more students because many institutions use the awards for their recruitment efforts, according to a news release from DeKalb School District 428.

DeKalb students who earned recognition include Anaya Aguilar Decleen, Bailey Bathje, Kenya Calvin, Bernice Carmona, Emily Gonzalez-Ferna, Zuleika Izaguirre, Carly Kammes, Izabelle Liboy, Katharine Lucas, Ermir Paz, Taryn Prater and Jonathan Zuniga.

“We’re incredibly proud of these students, and it’s our honor to celebrate the result of their hard work,” DeKalb High School Principal Donna Larson said. “There’s so much that makes our students unique, and this honor reinforces their individuality and achievements as tangible building blocks for their future.”

Eligible students must meet the following criteria to qualify: