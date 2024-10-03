DeKalb students earn top honors from college board

DeKALB – Students at DeKalb High School recently were celebrated for earning top academic honors.
A dozen students earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program for being among the top 10% in their respective groups, according to a news release. The programs celebrate the work of thousands of high school students nationwide.
For the first time, the academic honors recognized first-generation students, in addition to rural and small-town, Black, Indigenous, and Hispanic or Latino students. The program opened college access for more students because many institutions use the awards for their recruitment efforts, according to a news release from DeKalb School District 428.
DeKalb students who earned recognition include Anaya Aguilar Decleen, Bailey Bathje, Kenya Calvin, Bernice Carmona, Emily Gonzalez-Ferna, Zuleika Izaguirre, Carly Kammes, Izabelle Liboy, Katharine Lucas, Ermir Paz, Taryn Prater and Jonathan Zuniga.
“We’re incredibly proud of these students, and it’s our honor to celebrate the result of their hard work,” DeKalb High School Principal Donna Larson said. “There’s so much that makes our students unique, and this honor reinforces their individuality and achievements as tangible building blocks for their future.”
Eligible students must meet the following criteria to qualify:
- Earn a GPA of 3.3 (equal to at least a B+ or 87% to 89%) or higher.
- PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams by the end of 10th grade.
- Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, Indigenous/Native American, or a first-generation college student.