2 Kaneland, 3 G-K golfers reach sectionals: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 1

Girls golf

Class 2A Jacobs Sectional: At Randall Oaks, Kaneland’s Kailey Kunstman and Emma Kunstman on Tuesday qualified for the Class 2A Boylan Catholic Sectional.

Kailey Kunstman shot an 88 to take ninth while Emma Kunstman shot a 95, grabbing the second-to-last individual qualifying spot.

Sycamore’s Meadow Lee shot a 101, five strokes behind the final qualifying spot.

Kaneland shot a 384 as a team, missing qualifying as a squad by 11 strokes. Sycamore shot a 445.

Class 1A Marengo Regional: At Blackstone, the Genoa-Kingston girls golf team on Tuesday missed qualifying for the Byron sectional by one stroke, still sending three individuals to the next round.

Madelynn Swanson shot a 109 to lead the Cogs, while Mikayla Bass and Ava Smith carded 115s for G-K.

McKenna Bark had the low score for HInckley-Big Rock. Her 131 was 15 strokes away from qualifying.

Volleyball

Naperville Central 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, Sydney Miles had four kills and two digs in a 25-11, 25-22 loss.

Taylor Lupton added three digs and three aces.

Indian Creek 2, DePue 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves won 25-18, 25-14.

Izzy Turner had eight assists, five aces, three digs and four kills to lead IC (11-9-2, 5-3). Allie Peterson added four kills and an ace while Ellie Bend had three kills.

Rockford Christian 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, Mia Wise posted seven kills in the 25-15, 25-16 loss.

Presley Meyer had five assists and Zabella Paustian added 10 digs.

Girls cross country

Matt Walter Invite: At Walcamp in Kingston, Genoa-Kingston was fourth in the eight-team field.

Emma James led the Cogs in 13th place, finishing in 19:54.28, setting the program’s fastest 3-mile mark by 3 seconds. Gracie Zapatka was 19th in 20:39.12.

Boys cross country

Matt Walter Invite: At Walcamp in Kingston, Genoa-Kingston was eighth in the 10-team field.

Gabriel Pena finished in 18:18.72 to take 33rd and lead the Cogs.

Boys soccer

Winnebago 2, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Winnebago, Ulises Ayala-Zavala had the lone Cogs’ goal, assisted by Angel Villagran.