Sycamore soccer stays atop Interstate 8 with win: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys soccer

Sycamore 1, Rochelle 0: At Sycamore, Leo Padilla found the back of the net in the 49th minute to keep the Spartans unbeaten in the Interstate 8 Conference. Ryan Guzinski had the shutout in goal for Sycamore (9-4-1, 5-0).

Kaneland 4, Ottawa 0: At Maple Park, Jovani Ruiz scored a hat trick for the Knights in the Interstate 8 Conference win. Kaneland improved to 11-4-1 overall, 5-1 in conference play.

Girls volleyball

Genoa-Kingston 2, St. Edward 0: At Elgin, Presley Meyer had five service aces to lead the Cogs to a 25-12, 25-13 win over the Green Wave in a nonconference match. Mia Wise added nine assists, and seven kills and Zabella Paustian contributed seven digs for GK (14-10).

Seneca 2, Hinckley-Big Rock: At Seneca, the Royals fell in two to the Irish, 25-15, 25-19.

Hiawatha 2, Harvard 1: At Harvard, the Hawks earned their 10th win of the season with a 17-25, 25-17, 25-18 win over the Hornets. Hiawatha improved to 10-12 overall.