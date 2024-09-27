Alleged DeKalb bank robber arrested, accused of stealing $50K in cash

Matthew L. Martin, 43, was arrested Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after “a brief standoff” at his home in Chicago Friday morning in connection to an armed robbery at Illinois Community Credit Union in DeKalb on July 31, 2024, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb police) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – DeKalb police on Friday arrested a Chicago man they say was wanted for robbing a credit union while armed this summer and getting away with more than $50,000 in cash.

Matthew L. Martin, 43, was arrested after “a brief standoff” at his home in Chicago Friday morning, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department. Police from DeKalb, Chicago and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) arrested Martin on a warrant around 6 a.m.

Martin is charged with armed robbery, being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. If convicted of either armed robbery or being an armed habitual criminal, both Class X felonies, Martin could face up to 30 years in prison.

DeKalb police responded to the Illinois Community Credit Union, 1500 Barber Greene Road, at 8:21 a.m. July 31 for a reported armed bank robbery. A suspect fled, however, and remained on the run. The credit union was closed to customers briefly while authorities responded.

Police said they conducted a “meticulous and exhaustive investigation.” They interviewed multiple employees who were at the bank at the time of the robbery, and reviewed surveillance footage.

DeKalb police said the footage showed a man armed with a gun, wearing camouflage clothing and a mask who forced his way into the credit union, ordered the bank employees to open a safe and place money into a duffle bag, according to the news release.

The man made off with thousands of dollars. Police allege the armed robber is Martin, who is being held in custody at DeKalb County jail in Sycamore.