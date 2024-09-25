Kaneland wins I-8 girls golf title: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 24

Girls golf

Sycamore DeKalb co-op’s Meadow Lee lines up her putt on the second hole Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, during the Interstate 8 girls golf tournament at the Sycamore Golf Club. (Mark Busch)

Interstate 8 tournament: At Sycamore Golf Club, Kaneland posted a 392 to win the tournament.

Kaneland’s Kailey Kunstman shot a 90 take second, three strokes ahead of teammate Emma Kunstman in third. Addison Runestad was the third Knight to finish in the top five, shooting a 100 on the rainy course to take fifth.

Sam Maxwell led Sycamore-DeKalb with a 101 to take sixth. The Spartans were third with a 434.

Volleyball

Naperville North 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs fell 25-20, 25-23.

Jordan Grant had four blocks, Camryn Hilliard had three kills and three blocks, and Issy Smith added three aces, two digs and three kills in the loss.

La Salle-Peru 2, Sycamore 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans fell 26-24, 25-15.

Khiara Thomas had 11 kills for the Spartans while Ava Carpenter added eight.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Winnebago 0: At Genoa, the Cogs won 25-18, 25-15.

Mia Wise had six kills, Zabella Paustian had 10 digs, while Annabelle Peters and Presley Meyer had five kills each.

Hiawatha 2, La Moille 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks swept 25-19, 25-14.

Boys soccer

Naperville Central 8, DeKalb 2: At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped the DuPage Valley Conference match.

Mauricio Jasso and Erick Talamantes scored goals for the Barbs, who kept the No. 13 Redhawks in a 1-1 tie for 34 minutes.