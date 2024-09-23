Workforce development program set for Sept. 26 in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the DeKalb Workforce Development One Stop Team to host a program for patrons to update their resumes.

The program will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 26 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free program is intended for teens and adults.

Participants can learn about the latest resume trends, how to highlight achievements and skills, and formatting techniques. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.