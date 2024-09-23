DeKalb library to host sound studio intro session Sept. 30

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a session for patrons to learn about the library’s sound studio equipment.

The session will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 in the library’s Creative and Sound Studio, 309 Oak St.

The free session is intended for teens and adults.

Attendees can learn about the studio’s equipment and the projects the equipment can create. Participants also will receive hands-on technology experience. The experience will be limited and dependent on the session attendees. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email patrickc@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.